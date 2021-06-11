UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Turkey: Full squads of both teams

The anticipation for Europe’s premier tournament is nearly over. The first match of the tournament is only a few hours away as Italy take on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to kickstart the Euro 2020 championship. It will be a match-up between two sides with solid defences with Lorenzo Insigne and Cengiz Under leading the line in attack.

Roberto Mancini has managed to shore up the Italian defence as they managed to keep clean sheets in their past 8 matches. With Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini in defence, Italy have one of the best centre-back pairings in the world. The midfield is also looking strong with Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella expected to play a big part.

Meanwhile, Turkey has some big names in their team and has the ability to surprise anyone on their day. Hakan Calhanoglu may provide a goal-scoring threat from midfield while Zeki Celik and Caglar Soyuncu might lead the defence. A lot will depend on Burak Yılmaz and Under to provide the goals. However, the match is expected to provide less goals with chances of one or two goals sealing the deal for any side.

Here is the full squad for Italy vs Turkey match at Euro 2020:-

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

Turkey

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz.

