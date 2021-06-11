Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Turkey Live Streaming: In Match 1 of European Championship 2020, Italy will face Turkey as both teams will try to start their campaign with a win. Manager Roberto Mancini has guided Italy to qualification for the tournament with ease as his side managed to defeat world champions France. Since Mancini took over, Italy have kept clean sheets in 20 of the 32 matches as he has managed to shore up the defence. On the other hand, Turkey also has a solid defence as they conceded only three goals in qualification. It is expected to be a cagey affair between two defensively solid sides.

READ | UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Turkey: Full squads of both teams

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Turkey UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey begins at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (June 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Turkey match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/