football

UEFA EURO 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Full squads of both teams

Goran Pandev will play his last match for North Macedonia on Monday as he has announced his retirement from international football. Pandev has played for his country 121 times and has 38 goals in them.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer during training.(REUTERS)

Despite no big stakes on hand, North Macedonia will look to play for pride when they take on the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The Netherlands have already qualified for the last 16 after winning their first two matches against Ukraine and Austria and are looking to cement their place as the table-toppers with a dominant display against minnows North Macedonia.

On the other hand, Frank de Boer might look to give chances to several fringe players in the match.

Here are the full squads of Netherland and North Macedonia for their Euro 2020 clash:-

North Macedonia

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Sikovski (Doxa), Risto Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovksi (Dinamo), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Visar Musliu (Fehervar), Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija), Kire Ristevski (Ujpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli), Stefan Spirovski (Larnaca), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ruzomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Marijan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleks Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovksi (Chambly), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava), Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ), Tim Krul (Norwich), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Joël Veltman (Brighton), Owen Wijndal (AZ)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moskva), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

