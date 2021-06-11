Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge to perform - All you need to know
football

UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge to perform - All you need to know

UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge will be giving a virtual performance before the Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and France in the Olimpic in Rome. All you need to know about Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:54 PM IST
A view of the stadium prior to an Italian national team training session.(AP)

UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: The stage is set for an epic opening contest of the Euro 2020 which will see Italy take on Turkey in a Group A match. The match, set to take place in Olimpico in Rome, will kick off the tournament which had to wait for a year due to restrictions imposed in the country due to Covid-19. Around 18,000 fans (25 percent of the full capacity of the crowd) will be allowed at the stands at Olimpico, who will hope for a night of great footballing action. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

But before the ball gets rolling, there will be a time for some fun at the spectacle that will be Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony. UEFA has gone all out to bring out a truly special event this time around.

Also read: Spain vaccinates Euro 2020 soccer team after outbreak scare

Here is all you need to know about Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony:

Who will be performing at Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony?

Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge are scheduled to perform at the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony before the opening match between Italy and Turkey. It will be a virtual performance using cutting-edge technology, that will see U2 rock legend collaborate with one of the world's biggest DJs/producers on the Official Song of Euro 2020 - We Are The People.

“The sense of anticipation for UEFA EURO 2020 has really intensified as participating national teams announce their squads and our host venues finalise preparations,” UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said on UEFA's website.

“The opening ceremony in the Olimpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will enable fans across Europe and the world to feel closer to the tournament. We Are The People encapsulates the celebration of togetherness and festivity at the heart of UEFA EURO 2020, and I am sure fans will be thrilled by the virtual performance whether they are watching at home or online," he added.

Andrea Bocelli will also be singing the Giacomo Puccini aria “Nessun Dorma” at the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony.

Italy’s Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta, who were part of Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, will also be a part of the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony.

When will the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place right before the opening contest of the Euro 2020 between Italy and Turkey on June 11th around 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST).

Where to watch Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Live on TV and Online in India?

The Euro 2020 opening ceremony will be telecasted Live on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will be available on SonyLiv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP