UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge to perform - All you need to know

UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony: The stage is set for an epic opening contest of the Euro 2020 which will see Italy take on Turkey in a Group A match. The match, set to take place in Olimpico in Rome, will kick off the tournament which had to wait for a year due to restrictions imposed in the country due to Covid-19. Around 18,000 fans (25 percent of the full capacity of the crowd) will be allowed at the stands at Olimpico, who will hope for a night of great footballing action. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

But before the ball gets rolling, there will be a time for some fun at the spectacle that will be Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony. UEFA has gone all out to bring out a truly special event this time around.

Here is all you need to know about Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony:

Who will be performing at Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony?

Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge are scheduled to perform at the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony before the opening match between Italy and Turkey. It will be a virtual performance using cutting-edge technology, that will see U2 rock legend collaborate with one of the world's biggest DJs/producers on the Official Song of Euro 2020 - We Are The People.

“The sense of anticipation for UEFA EURO 2020 has really intensified as participating national teams announce their squads and our host venues finalise preparations,” UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said on UEFA's website.

“The opening ceremony in the Olimpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will enable fans across Europe and the world to feel closer to the tournament. We Are The People encapsulates the celebration of togetherness and festivity at the heart of UEFA EURO 2020, and I am sure fans will be thrilled by the virtual performance whether they are watching at home or online," he added.

Andrea Bocelli will also be singing the Giacomo Puccini aria “Nessun Dorma” at the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony.

Italy’s Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta, who were part of Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, will also be a part of the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony.

When will the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place right before the opening contest of the Euro 2020 between Italy and Turkey on June 11th around 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST).

Where to watch Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Live on TV and Online in India?

The Euro 2020 opening ceremony will be telecasted Live on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will be available on SonyLiv.