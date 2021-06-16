Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales: Full squads of both teams
UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales: Full squads of both teams

Wales defender Joe Rodon had already said they expect the Turks to be fired up for the occasion which is a must-win encounter for both sides.
JUN 16, 2021
Wales' Gareth Bale(AP)

After losing 3-0 to Italy in the campaign opener, Turkey will look to bounce back when they take the field against Wales in the Group A clash at Euro 2020 on Wednesday in Baku. The defeat in their previous fixture has piled up pressure on the pressure on Senol Gunes’ side which is also hoping for backing from the locals. Meanwhile, Wales are also aware that they would need a result after drawing with Switzerland. Wales defender Joe Rodon had already said they expect the Turks to be fired up for the occasion which is a must-win encounter for both sides. (EURO 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

Here are the squads of Turkey vs Wales:

Turkey Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyali, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Wales Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

