Home / Sports / Football / Turkey vs Wales Live Streaming in India, Euro 2020: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online
Turkey's manager Senol Gunes (front) supervises a team training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium(AP)
Turkey's manager Senol Gunes (front) supervises a team training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium(AP)
football

Turkey vs Wales Live Streaming in India, Euro 2020: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Turkey vs Wales.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Turkey will square off against Wales in a Group A match at Euro 2020 on Wednesday. After losing to Italy 3-0 in the campaign opener, Turkey would eye a comeback in the tournament. Burak Yilmaz & Co will be expecting a boost from the Baku crowd to earn three sorely needed points. On the other hand, Wales will enter the contest after playing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their previous fixture on Saturday. Manager Rob Page is likely to make several changes to the line-up as this is a must-win match for the side against Turkey.

ALSO READ | UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Live

Here’s all you need to know about Turkey vs Wales UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales begins at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (June 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Turkey vs Wales will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 turkey + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.