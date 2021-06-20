Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA probes discrimination at Euros matches in Budapest
football

UEFA probes discrimination at Euros matches in Budapest

The anti-discrimination group Fare, which monitors matches for incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination, sent a report to UEFA and discussed the matter with officials.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Hungary players(Pool via REUTERS)

UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" during Hungary's European Championship matches against Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, European soccer's governing body said on Sunday.

During Hungary's opening match against Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday, images on social media showed banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.

Hungary's parliament passed legislation last week that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change, amid strong criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties.

The anti-discrimination group Fare, which monitors matches for incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination, sent a report to UEFA and discussed the matter with officials.

On Saturday ahead of Hungary's match against France, Hungarian fans marched to the Puskas Arena displaying a banner calling on players to stop taking a knee to protest racism.

In a statement https://disciplinary.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/026a-1290b09f1f87-6ae9685cfc79-1000--uefa-ethics-and-disciplinary-inspector-appointed, UEFA said it has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the incidents.

The only stadium to allow a full capacity crowd in during the Euros, the Puskas Arena was completed in 2019 as a pet project of populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a football fanatic who has often been criticised for spending on his favourite sport.

Hungary has weathered a second wave of coronavirus, with new cases averaging 100 to 200 a week recently. But it has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, based on Johns Hopkins University data

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP