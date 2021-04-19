IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
football

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

"We're considering a range of options ... We want to look at absolutely everything we can do, working with the football authorities, to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that is currently proposed," he told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Britain's government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We're considering a range of options ... We want to look at absolutely everything we can do, working with the football authorities, to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that is currently proposed," he told reporters.

"We are not looking to rule anything out at this stage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP