Unemployed Thomas Tuchel will almost double his net worth with massive payout after Chelsea sacking: Report

Days after securing lucrative deals in the summer transfer window, Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly sacked manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday. Considered as one of the most shocking decisions in the modern era of the English Premier League, Tuchel was asked to leave Stamford Bridge after Chelsea were stunned by Dinamo Zagreb on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023.

Tuchel has left Chelsea just seven games into the ongoing season and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is in speculation to replace the German at Stamford Bridge. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund manager had guided Chelsea to their second UEFA Champions League title during the Roman Abramovich era. Chelsea upstaged Manchester City in the Champions League final 2021 under Tuchel's watch.

Tuchle will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his memorable stint. Even though Tuchel is jobless, the former Chelsea manager is all set to make a fortune after being sacked by the Premier League giants.

According to a report filed by Mirror, it has been learned that Chelsea will pay Tuchel a massive payout following his unceremonious departure from Stamford Bridge. The German will receive a £13 million payout from Chelsea after his sacking.

While Tuchel will earn £13m for parting ways with Chelsea, his coaching staff will be handed a combined sum of £2m. According to the Daily Star, the former PSG star has a net worth just over £17 million. Thus, Tuchel will almost double his net worth with the massive payout after leaving Chelsea.

As per the recent developments, Chelsea are moving swiftly to appoint Tuchel's replacement at Stamford Bridge. Potter has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at Chelsea following the shock sacking of Tuchel. Chelsea are placed sixth in the Premier League after playing six matches. The Blues are three points adrift of the four Champions League spots and five behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

