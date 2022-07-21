'United have a surprise package. He's unplayable on his day': Sharpe lavishes huge praise on '£60 million new player'

French forward Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three pre-season games as Manchester United outwitted Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Martial's career at the club looked murky but a loan spell at Sevilla seems to have worked well in his favour. The rejuvenated player will be a valuable addition to new coach Erik ten Hag's squad. The Dutchman is beginning to stamp his mark on the Old Trafford team that finished a disappointing sixth last season in the Premier League.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It remains to be seen whether Martial will translate his bright pre-season form to the Premier League. But former Manchester United forward Lee Sharpe believes the Frenchman can be a "surprise package" under the new gaffer.

"I think Martial on his day is unplayable. I think he's that good. That's what frustrates fans, knowing he's that good but not doing it week-in, week-out," Sharpe told 888sport (via talkSPORT).

“I don't know the lad personally so I'm unsure whether he is happy playing out wide, or if he prefers playing as a number nine. If he wants to be a number nine, and Ten Hag is happy for him to be there, and if Martial puts the work in, then United have a surprise package.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A £50-60 million new player if you like because on his day he's unbelievable with quick feet. He can score goals and create for others and he's a fantastic talent. If United get the best of Martial then everybody will be happy," added the 51-year-old.

United now move towards a new chapter under Ten Hag, whose attitude towards punctuality has been welcomed by midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal star underlined discipline as he talked about working with the Dutchman.

"We missed that for a while and discipline is important," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it's also off the pitch.

"Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late for the meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished. That's really good that he's doing that (fining players for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won't have problems with that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Fernandes was effusive in praise of Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the club has made waves in the past few weeks.

The 37-year-old superstar has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football. He wasn't a part of the United squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON