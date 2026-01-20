U.S. No. 15 in FIFA men's world rankings as Senegal makes huge leap

The United States dropped one spot to No. 15 in the first FIFA men's world rankings of the World Cup year as Senegal vaulted seven spots to an all-time high of No. 12.

Senegal's leap came after its 1-0 victory over No. 8 Morocco in the AFCON final on a goal in extra time from Pape Gueye. Even in defeat, Morocco rose three spots to also establish a new all-time high.

The top seven in the poll remained unchanged as No. 1 Spain is followed by Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands. With Morocco's move to No. 8, Belgium dropped one spot to No. 9, Germany fell a spot to No. 10 and Croatia also dropped one spot to No. 11.

No. 12 Senegal was followed in the latest poll by Italy, Columbia, the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Switzerland and Japan, each of whom fell one spot. Canada fell two spots to No. 29.

The United States Men's National Team has hovered between the No. 14 and No. 18 spots after reaching a high of No. 11 from April-June in 2024, its highest ranking since 2021.

Each of the three North American countries will play host to FIFA World Cup games over the summer, with Mexico kicking off the tournament June 11 against No. 60 South Africa at Mexico City. The United States will play its opening game against No. 40 Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles, the same day Canada opens its run against a yet-to-be-determined team in Toronto.

Cameroon was the biggest climber, moving up 12 spots to No. 45 in the rankings.

Equatorial Guinea had the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 107.

FIFA MEN'S WORLD RANKINGS TOP 20 1. Spain 2. Argentina 3. France 4. England 5. Brazil 6. Portugal 7. Netherlands 8. Morocco 9. Belgium 10. Germany 11. Croatia 12. Senegal 13. Italy 14. Colombia 15. USA 16. Mexico 17. Uruguay 18. Switzerland 19. Japan 20. IR Iran

