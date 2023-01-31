Home / Sports / Football / Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results

Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results

football
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. They did not announce a replacement for Gattuso.

Valencia's head coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts during a semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Valencia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)(AP)
Valencia's head coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts during a semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Valencia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)(AP)
AP |

Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team's poor results.

Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract.

The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday. The club has won only one of its last 10 league games, before the World Cup.

The latest defeat dropped Valencia to 14th place, one point above the relegation zone.

Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey, though it was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Athletic Bilbao at home last week. In the Spanish Super Cup, Valencia lost to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

The 45-year-old Gattuso arrived last June on a two-year contract.

The former defensive midfielder helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and AC Milan win two Champions League titles, both as a player. He coached Milan and Napoli in Italy.

Valencia did not announce a replacement for Gattuso.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gennaro gattuso valencia
gennaro gattuso valencia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out