Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane struck twice as his side came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at basement side Huesca in La Liga on Saturday and offer some respite to coach Zinedine Zidane.

Huesca took a shock lead against the Spanish champions early in the second half with a vicious strike in off the post from Javi Galan and nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Rafa Mir struck the bar.

Real pulled level in the 55th minute when Karim Benzema thumped a free kick off the top of the bar and the ball bounced perfectly for Varane to head home from close range, while the France defender then struck the winner, bundling over the line in the 84th following another free kick.

Zidane had lashed out at reporters in the build-up to the game over speculation about his future in light of disappointing results but the win took his side second in the standings on 43 points, seven behind Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.