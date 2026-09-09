Unai Emery said Aston Villa took "one big step forward" after clinching their first win this season with a 3-2 victory at Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Tuesday. Villa take 'big step forward' with win over Brugge

Emery's side have made a dismal start in the Premier League after a turbulent close-season marred by the departures of many of their Europa League-winning stars.

They are goalless in the top flight and had mustered just one shot on target in their first three matches.

But Villa's opening game of the league phase in Europe's elite club competition provided a welcome tonic as they won for the first time this term.

John McGinn put Villa ahead in the early stages with his team's first goal this season.

Hugo Vetlesen equalised soon afterwards, but Emiliano Buendia restored the visitors' lead before Nicolas Jackson's first goal for Villa increased their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Nicolo Tresoldi's penalty after the interval set up a tense finale, but Villa held firm.

"We took one step forward today and it was very, very important for our confidence and stability," Emery said.

"We had so many chances to get more of an advantage. The second half was a bit more equal.

"When we were 2-0 ahead the confidence was very good, but Brugge scored and we could feel a little bit less confidence than we had in the first half. But we finished well, controlling the game like we planned."

Emery admitted Villa had to sweat it out in the closing stages as Brugge pushed hard for an equaliser.

Tresoldi hit the post and had a header saved from Zion Suzuki in a frantic finale.

"Playing away in Europe is very difficult. They were working with the supporters, who were very excited. They wanted to win," Emery said.

Villa won the Europa League last season to end their 30-year trophy drought, but the team that made history by beating Freiburg in Istanbul has been ripped apart in a matter of months.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa were all sold in a summer of upheaval.

Villa captain McGinn hailed a gritty performance from a "new" Villa after the Scot became his club's all-time leading scorer in European competitions with 12 goals.

"To get my first Champions League player of the match award aged 31, I'm very happy," he said.

"It was so important to show a real gritty performance and get a victory at a very, very tough place to play. The home supporters were excellent and Brugge are a very impressive club, so to win tonight was huge for us.

"It's a new Villa and it was a big test for the new players to dig in.

"It was Joao Gomes and George Hemmings' first Champions League games. It's not easy to go away at a place like this in difficult weather conditions.

"Club Brugge were pushing and pushing and pushing and we had to stand strong. We managed to do that."

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