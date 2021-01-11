IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
football

Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Rossett Park, Crosby, Britain - January 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho’s team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.

The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.

Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tottenham hotspur
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.