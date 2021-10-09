Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Wales fight back for 2-2 draw against Czech Republic in World Cup qualifier
football

Wales fight back for 2-2 draw against Czech Republic in World Cup qualifier

A Daniel James strike helped Wales fight back to draw 2-2 with the Czech Republic in an entertaining World Cup qualifier game.
Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey (C) and Czech Republic's defender Filip Novak vie for the ball. (Getty)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Reuters | , Prague

A Daniel James strike helped Wales fight back to draw 2-2 with the Czech Republic in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Friday after the visitor's goalkeeper had gifted the hosts a second half lead.

Wales opened the scoring in the 36th minute on the counter-attack when Aaron Ramsey fired home from a sharp angle after a James header from a long Neco Williams pass found the Juventus midfielder at the far post.

The hosts responded less than two minutes later when Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward palmed an Antonin Barak shot into the path of Jakub Pesek who swept the ball into the net to level the score.

The Czechs took the lead just after the break when Ramsey played a simple back pass to Ward who failed to control the ball and watched it dribble over the line in a match in which both sides created chances.

The visitors - playing without an injured Gareth Bale - levelled in the 69th minute after substitute Harry Wilson slotted a through ball to James who drove a shot past Czech keeper Tomas Vaclik into the far corner.

RELATED STORIES

The Czechs have eight points from six matches in Group E, level with Wales but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference. The Czechs next face Belarus away on Oct. 11 while Wales take on Estonia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sir Alex and tearful mum see Marcus Rashford receive honorary degree

How have Messi and Ronaldo impacted their new clubs

Barcelona to play away from Camp Nou during stadium overhaul

Mbappe scores as France fight back to beat Belgium in Nations League thriller
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP