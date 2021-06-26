Wales vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming: In the first match of the Round of 16, Wales take on Denmark at the Amsterdam Arena in the Netherlands. They are two of the less-fancied sides in the tournament but have proven to be a tough nut to crack. Gareth Bale will be hoping to inspire his side to replicate their 2016 Euro heroics where they reached the semis. On the other hand, Denmark will want to continue their winning streak as they dedicate their performance to Christian Eriksen.

Here’s all you need to know about Wales vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark will take place at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Denmark match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020