'Was probably around 10, in the away end...': Mount recalls 'iconic' Ronaldo goal which inspired viral free-kick video

Manchester United signed a new number 7, with midfielder Mason Mount making the move from Chelsea in a 64 million pound move. Mount, a Champions League winner with the Blues, inherits the famous 7 shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo, and becomes the most recent in a long line of iconic players to wear that number.

Mason Mount became Manchester United's first signing of the off-season (Twitter)

Mount came through the Chelsea academy, but shared his admiration of Ronaldo’s technique, especially when it comes to free-kicks. Speaking to Man United’s in-house media team after his signing was confirmed, Mount spoke about how he took inspiration from the Portuguese legend.

In particular, Mount recalled Ronaldo’s famous thunderbolt against Portsmouth. Mount was born in Portsmouth, and grew up supporting the team, and was therefore present in the stands when Ronaldo struck that glorious free-kick in 2008.

“I was probably around 10. I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment,” recalled Mount. The freekick is one of the most iconic goals of Ronaldo’s career, hit with incredible power and precision, right into the top corner. It was also an example of his knuckleball technique, which adds an unpredictable trajectory to a shot which moves at great speeds as well.

There is a famous clip of a young Mason Mount demonstrating the technique for such a kick, while at the Chelsea academy, which went viral in 2019 when Mount made his debut for Chelsea. “I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day,” said Mount.

In that famous video, Mount had said “I try to base my free-kicks on Ronaldo: hit the ball by the valve and it moves. That’s all you do. Top corner. Top bins.”

“It inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end. As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it,” concluded the Red Devils’ new signing.

Ronaldo wore the number 7 with distinction for Man United, winning his first Ballon d’Or in that 2008 season. However, Mount’s Portsmouth would get some measure of revenge over the Portuguese for that iconic goal. The south coast team beat United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, before going on to lift the iconic trophy.

They also denied Ronaldo and United a treble, as the Manchester team would go on to win the Premier League as well as the Champions League, ironically beating Chelsea in the final.

Nevertheless, there is pressure on Mount to return the 7 shirt to the heights it has seen in the past. The lineage of the 7 shirt has gone from George Best to Bobby Robson, to Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and then finally Ronaldo, has been one of excellence. United haven’t won a league title in a decade, and Mount could add his name alongside his idol and other United greats by helping them to silverware.

