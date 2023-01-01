Watch: Al Nassr supporters welcome Cristiano Ronaldo with incredible gesture, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a 2.5 year contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr on Friday. The news left many Saudi Arabia fans in delight, especially the ones supporting Al-Nassr, who ensured his presence was felt despite him not making an appearance in the match against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, which the former won 1-0.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Al-Nassr supporters were heard chanting Ronaldo and his iconic ‘Siuuu’ in unison during the initial phase of the clash. The video of the moment took no time to go viral on social media.

Al-Nassr currently sit on the top of the 16-team points table, having grabbed 26 points from 11 encounters. If reports are to believed then the club is also planning to bring in Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, Ronaldo's former Real Madrid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ronaldo pocketed over 200 million euros for the deal, which also saw him become the highest-paid player in football history. The development takes place after Ronaldo found himself as a free agent, having been released by Manchester United following his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo during the interview had slammed current United boss Erik ten Hag and the club for remaining the way he had left in 2009 to join the Spanish giants.

Ronaldo had a below par outing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar, and had to warm the bench on many occasions. He had come on as a substitute in the second half in the quarterfinal tie against resilient Morocco, who defeated Portugal 1-0 to advance to the semifinal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will hope for a positive stint in the Gulf nation, and will look to add more goals to his staggering record at the club level.

The other notable foreign players in the Al-Nassr squad include Cameroon's World Cup hero Vincent Aboubakar, who made a strong impact in the match against Serbia, and scored the winner against Brazil to help his side create an upset.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who has previously played for Arsenal, and former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo are also in the squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail