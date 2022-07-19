Watch: Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teams up with ex-Manchester City star in unique pre-season training session

Currently touring the US, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang geared up for the upcoming La Liga campaign with a unique pre-season training session. The Gabon attacker was also joined by Eric Garcia, Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli. In what looked like a modified version of a table-tennis board, the former Arsenal man teamed up with Garcia and could be seen using a football (instead of a table-tennis racquet or ball) against Nico and Abde. Here is the video:

Aubameyang will be aiming to impress in pre-season, especially with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. The Poland striker has joined Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window, departing Bayern Munich for reportedly 50 million euros. It is yet to be seen if Xavi Hernandez will accommodate both strikes in his playing XI, or will bench one of them.

Also Read | "Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad": Erik ten Hag clarifies star player's position at Man United

Voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021, the 33-year-old joined Bayern in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. During his tenure with Bayern, he won the league title every year and also clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020. Lewandowski also ended his time in Germany as the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer and also reportedly didn't accept a contract extension from Bayern.

After passing his medical on Monday, Lewandowski also said, "It was very easy to decide to come to Barça."

"Barça is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football."

"I hope we get off to a winning start," he said.

"I like winning trophies and this is a new chapter for me, with new challenges. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in La Liga and for a big team", he further added.

