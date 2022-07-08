Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United's kit launch for new season despite speculations over departure

There have been consistent speculations over the future of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, following reports that he wants a move away from Manchester United. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford last season, has reportedly told the club of his desire to leave in order to play in the Champions League next season. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, and have qualified for the Europa League – the second-tier European club competition.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Ronaldo will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia after being given time off to deal with a family issue.

Amid these reports, Manchester United on Friday launched their home jersey for the upcoming season and in the video teaser for the launch, Ronaldo is also seen donning the jersey alongside other club footballers. Manchester United legend Eric Cantona – who also donned the iconic number 7 shirt during his time at the club – also features in the video.

It has also been reported in English media that Ronaldo has shot an advertisement alongside Cantona and David Beckham (former Manchester United star who also wore the number 7 shirt); however, the club is forced to put the release of the ad on halt due to uncertainty over forward's future at Old Trafford.

United's tour gets underway against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before games against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. They also face Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.

It is unclear when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season, and was the highest goal-scorer for the club. Manchester United kick off the new campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7 in manager Erik ten Hag's first competitive game in charge.

