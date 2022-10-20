Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo left fuming, angry Manchester United star storms down tunnel after snub vs Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming as he stormed down the tunnel four minutes before full-time during Manchester United's 2-0 win vs Tottenham in the Premier League, on Wednesday. Manchester United were comfortably on their route to victory after goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes, but that wasn't enough to keep Ronaldo happy. He was left on the bench as a substitute and left the dugout in anger in the 90th-minute with four minutes of injury time still to play.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, "But the game didn’t need Ronaldo that’s clear. So it’s not the managers fault. The manager has to do what’s best for the team."

"He brought on martial against Liverpool who set up the winning goal. We're better without ronaldo his fans need to accept it", another tweeted.

"So because he is Ronaldo , other players shouldn’t get a chance ??. Mind you , he had played much more games than those players ten hag brought on. He is a player , he earns the most intact, the least he could do is warm up. I’m a Ronaldo fan but what he keeps doing is wrong", another fan commented.

Surprisingly, Erik ten Hag still had two more substitutes to potentially play against Tottenham, and the Portugal captain could face disciplinary action from within the club.

After the match, Ten Hag said, "He was there, I have seen him, but I didn't speak with him. I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team.It was magnificent from all 11 players. I have to correct myself. It was also a performance from the substitutes who came on. Once again, it was a squad performance. I think what we have seen is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I was pleased."

