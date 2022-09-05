Home / Sports / Football / WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Antony's debut goal for Manchester United in Arsenal tie is pure gold

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Antony's debut goal for Manchester United in Arsenal tie is pure gold

football
Published on Sep 05, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Manchester United's star signing Antony made an instant impact while making his Premier League debut against Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford. Antony scored Man United's opening goal against the Gunners and Cristiano Ronaldo was all praise for the former Ajax star.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo comes on as a substitute to replace Antony&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo comes on as a substitute to replace Antony (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Manchester United's latest acquisition Antony became an instant fan favourite when the Red Devils hosted bitter-rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ending the long-running transfer saga before the end of the summer window, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United secured the landmark deal (£85 million) for Antony from Ajax on Thursday.

Reuniting with Ten Hag at Old Trafford, Antony was added to Manchester United's star squad for their blockbuster meeting with Arsenal on matchday 6 of the English Premier League (EPL) season 2022-2023. While the Brazilian wonder-kid received a dream debut at Old Trafford, Man United's ‘prodigal son’ and veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo started the Arsenal game on the bench.

Ten Hag's decision to give Antony a start against Arsenal eventually paid Man United rich dividends as the former Ajax star netted the opener for the Red Devils in the first half. Cherishing the special moment from the bench, Ronaldo was all smiles and the Portuguese stalwart also gave Antony a standing ovation. Ronaldo's reaction to Antony's debut goal soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

After dominating the opening exchanges, Manchester United coined their opener through Antony, who fired a left-foot shot into the far bottom corner to score on his debut. Antony is the 100th Brazilian player to feature in the Premier League. The former Ajax star is also the youngest player (22 years) from Brazil to score on his debut in the English top flight.

ALSO READ: Rashford, Antony score as Man United end Arsenal's perfect start

Riding on goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford, Ronaldo-starrer Man United ended Arsenal's perfect run in the Premier League. The Gunners had arrived at Old Trafford after winning all of their previous five matches in the Premier League. Manchester United's 3-1 win over Mikel Arteta's men has paved the way for the Red Devils to climb to the fifth spot on the Premier League points table. With 15 points from 6 matches. Arsenal are still the current table-toppers in the English top flight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo manchester united arsenal english premier league + 2 more
cristiano ronaldo manchester united arsenal english premier league + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out