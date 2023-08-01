Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scripts yet another record with sensational header in Al Nassr's 4-1 win against Monastir

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records at the age of 38, as he sent another one tumbling after scoring in Al Nassr’s 4-1 thrashing of Tunisian club Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Already the most prolific professional goalscorer of all time, the Portuguese superstar added another feather to his cap, as a bullet header set him as the outright top scorer with his head in world football.

Famed for his striker’s instinct and ability with both feet, what sets Ronaldo apart is perhaps his athleticism and remarkable aerial prowess.

In the 74th minute, he rose highest to meet a cross by rightback Sultan Al-Ghannam, and buried an accurate and powerful header beyond the reach of the keeper.

This was Ronaldo’s 145th headed goal in his career, taking him one clear of famed German marksman Gerd Muller, who was one of the most clinical and legendary strikers of the 20th century as he shone for Bayern Munich and the German national team and earned the nickname ‘Der Bomber’.

Even at 38, Ronaldo continues to have the spring in his step that can earn him space in the opponent's box and ensure he gets his head to crosses with great anticipation. This was Ronaldo’s 15th goal in Al Nassr’s colours since joining the club from Manchester United last winter.

Ronaldo’s goal was the all-important second as it put his team back into the lead at 2-1 after an Anderson Talisca opener followed by a 66th minute own-goal. Monastir were put away by two more goals from Al Nassr, and important win following a goalless draw against Al Shabab in the first group stage encounter. Ronaldo was seen venting his frustrations following that match by splashing water at a cameraman, but his team is back on the right track with a comfortable win.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is a regional tournament which returns for the first time since 2020, and it will be a trophy that Ronaldo is desperate to add to his already spectacular tally. Al Nassr will concluded their group stage against Egyptian club Zamalek, before turning their attentions to the beginning of the Saudi Pro League’s next season.

