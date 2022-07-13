Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Darwin Nunez’s epic miss vs Manchester United on Liverpool debut
football

Watch: Darwin Nunez’s epic miss vs Manchester United on Liverpool debut

Darwin Nunez made his Liverpool debut on Tuesday against Manchester United, but missed a sitter at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.
Darwin Nunez missed a sitter on his Liverpool debut.(Twitter)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Darwin Nunez finally made his Liverpool debut on Tuesday as The Reds crashed to a 0-4 defeat vs Manchester United, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. The Jurgen Klopp-managed side are currently in Thailand for pre-season and Nunez had a debut forget, missing an open goal-scoring opportunity. With United leading 4-0, Nunez had a chance to pull one back for Liverpool in the 88th-minute. The Uruguayan received the ball on the rebound around eight yards out, but managed to blast his effort over the bar, with goalkeeper Tom Heaton on the ground.

Here is the video of Nunez's miss:

The miss received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While some fans lashed out at the attacker, and others came to his rescue. One user commented, "They should have just bought Calvert-Lewin or Callum Wilson instead".

"A lot of folks on here that don’t play football would say why would he miss that .If you understand how fast the ball can be especially when it bounces while you’re trying to hit it on time. Then you’d understand the possibility of missing such. Instep shot would have been better", another fan said.

One fan quipped, "he's a false 9. the false more literal than technical".

"This is reason some of us find social media as a playground for trolls. One game and they are saying the man is Lukaku or Caroll. Boy, talk about being pre mature. Ha ha ha", another fan wrote.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, United took the lead through Jadon Sancho in the 12th-minute, followed by Fred scoring in the 30th-minute. Anthony Martial made it 3-0 before half-time in the 33rd-minute, with Facundo Pellistri adding another in the second-half. For their next preseason game, Liverpool will travel to Singapore, to face Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Topics
english premier league liverpool manchester united football
