Watch: Emiliano Martinez whips out controversial World Cup celebration during Kolkata tour, draws big cheers

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mesmerised football fans in Kolkata during his two-day visit to the city. Martinez was more than happy to acknowledge the chants of his illustrious Argentina teammate Lionel Messi that came his way at various points of his visit, even promising to return to the city with the legendary Albiceleste captain and the rest of the team to play there. Martinez said that he wants to return to play in India with Messi.

During one of the many felicitation ceremonies that he attended, Martinez was handed a golden glove akin to the one he won during Argentina's successful 2022 World Cup campaign. At the time, he had drawn both controversy and cheers with the gesture he made with the trophy after he received it at the podium in Qatar. Martinez ended up repeating that gesture in Kolkata during the ceremony to cheers from the crowd.

Earlier, scenes of unbridled joy swept through the roads leading up to the Mohun Bagan tent, where the star goalkeeper was engaged in a slew of activities, including inaugurating the Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate and declaring open the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup in front of packed stands.

'Dibu', as he is fondly called, was overwhelmed by the welcome he received from thousands of fans sporting the Albiceleste colours and Messi's No. 10 jersey.

"To see so many people cheering for you, and Argentina is a joy," he said.

With cheers of 'Messi, Messi' reverberating across the stands, the 30-year-old Martinez made a promise to bring Messi to Kolkata again, and to play football in Argentina colours.

"This is not the end, I hope to come back to India to play with Argentina and Messi," he said, generating the loudest cheers.

"Now when I come to places like this, I realise the importance of winning the World Cup. Making people happy.

"I said I would come to Kolkata to see the culture, the beautiful Kolkata city. I'm really proud to be here today," he said.

