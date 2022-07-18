Watch: Ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba shows off outrageous skills in Juventus training

Having recently rejoined Juventus from Manchester United, Paul Pogba gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during a recent training session. The Serie A outfit took to social media to share a highlight of Pogba's recent session with his teammates, where he overtook two challengers with some brilliant football, and then followed it with an outrageous backheel past an opponent. Here is the video:

The French international joined Juventus on a free transfer, having earlier also moved to the Italian giants in 2012 from United, enjoying a trophy-laden four-year stint. During his previous stint with the club, Pogba won four league and two Coppa Italia titles and then rejoined United for a then-world record of 89.3 million euros in 2016.

Having also shown his brilliance in international football, Pogba also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018, beating Croatia in the final. He also won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, playing a crucial role for France once again. Meanwhile, during his time with United, he won the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League, also ending up as runners-up in 2020-21, and clinching the 2016-17 EFL Cup. Despite initial success, Pogba's form faltered for United due to injuries and he faced constant criticism.

Recently, Pogba's former teammate Juventus Andrea Barzagli explained his struggles with United. Speaking to Tuttosport, he said, "In Manchester he suffered the burden of having to prove that he was worth the 105 million invested by United. From the outside, you do not perceive the pressure that a boy, however young, must endure when the expectations are very high. Or you are a player who scores 60 goals a year, otherwise it is hard to show that you are worth 105 million. That weighed a lot."

"The player, however, is not disputed: he is still young and is one who shifts the balance. He will have a great desire to get back on track and win", he further added.

