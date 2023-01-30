Watch: Feyenoord keeper's dirty trick denies potential goal, frustrates rival, who retaliates with angry gesture

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The match between Feyenoord and FC Twente witnessed an epic moment, involving Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who showed great smartness to rescue himself from an unwanted situation.

ByHT Sports Desk

The match between Feyenoord and FC Twente witnessed an epic moment, involving Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who showed great smartness to rescue himself from an unwanted situation. The incident took place late in first half, when his side were leading 1-0 in the contest as he rushed outside the box and made a sliding tackle to send the ball out for a throw-in.

His tackle saw him beat Twente forward Virgil Misidjan, sending the ball out of play. But with the goalkeeper nowhere in sight of the goal, Misidjan tried to capitalise on the situation as he decided to take a quick throw-in.

However, Biljow foiled Misidjan's plans as he quickly grabbed another ball present at the sideline and threw it on to the pitch.

Biljow's quick thinking and out-of-box antics left Misidjan frustrated, who then threw the ball in anger towards the goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper was booked for his actions but he did save his side from a potential goal threat. The video of the moment took no time to go viral on social media, with fans appreciating Biljow's smartness. Here is the video:

Twente, however, found the equaliser in the second half as Joshua Brenet scored in the 68th minute, which also was the final goal of the match.

Feyenoord currently lead the Eredivisie, the top tier footballing league in Netherlands. They have accumulated 42 points from 19 matches, which include 12 wins, 6 draws, and 1 defeat. They are followed by AZ Alkmaar, who have 40 points from the same number of matches.

PSV and Ajax are placed third and fourth respectively, with one-point difference between the two. Twente are placed fifth with 36 points. They have won 10, drew 6, and lost three.

