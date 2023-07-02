Watch: How India defeated Lebanon in thrilling penalty shootout to clinch final berth in SAFF Championship

The Indian football team registered a thrilling win over Lebanon to book a place in the final of the SAFF Championship on Saturday night. After both teams remained goalless at the end of 90 minutes as well as extra time, India produced a brilliant performance in the penalty shootout, scoring on all four times while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made an incredible save on the first penalty and a Lebanon player missed another as India won 4-2 in the shootout. India players celebrate after the win over Lebanon(Twitter)

In the penalty shootout, skipper Sunil Chhetri, Anwar Ali, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh found the back of the net for India.

Lebanon could only score twice through Walid Shour and Mohammad Sadek. India goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu saved the kick from Hassan Maatouk while Khalil Bader’s sailed above the crossbar.

Watch as crowd erupted on India's penalties while Gurpreet's save drew a stunning reaction:

This was also India’s second-successive win over Lebanon after defeating them 2-0 in the recent Intercontinental Cup in Odisha.

Before the late drama unfolded, however, the first half began with Lebanon dominating the proceedings. The side came close to taking the lead in only the second minute as well, but Nader Mater had a volley sailing over the bar.

India's attack became more prominent in the second half but both sides failed to break the deadlock, thanks to some great defending. In the extra time, Chhetri could have scored twice in the 93rd and 95th minutes, but on both the occasions the Indian captain uncharacteristically could not find the target.

The home side will face Kuwait, a 1-0 winner over Bangladesh in the other semifinal of the day, in the summit clash on July 4.

India will be playing in the final of the regional tournament for the 13th time and ninth on the trot. They have won eight times in the earlier 13 editions. The only time India did not make it to the top two was in 2003.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON