Watch: How Simon’s penalty heroics ended Spain's 11-year drought, denied Modric fairytale trophy in Nations League final

The 2022-23 cycle of the UEFA Nations League drew to a close at Rotterdam’s De Kuip stadium on Sunday, with 2021 finalists Spain overcoming that last step this time around and beating Croatia on penalties. The regulations and extra time periods of the match were largely evenly contested, with each side having their share of chances but failing to convert. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon stops a penalty shot from Croatia's Lovro Majer during a penalty shootout at the end of the Nations League final(AP)

Spain should have capitalised on Croatian errors early in the match, but poor finishing and the offside flag kept it level. Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic was a constant threat down Croatia’s left, and Spain came close through a Marcos Asensio header and Rodri's long-range effort. Perisic was also present at the defensive end to clear an Ansu Fati effort off the line. The match was remarkably different from the thrilling back-and-forth encounter at Euro 2021 which ended 5-3 in Spain’s favour.

Chances were at a premium in extra-time, and penalties would decide the day. Croatia have had great success in penalty shootouts in tournament play in recent years, overcoming Japan and upsetting Brazil in shootouts at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, also having had beaten Denmark and Russia in the 2018 edition. Excellence in shootouts, led by the experience of Croatian legend Luka Modric and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, has earned Croatia a silver and bronze medal in the last two World Cups.

The story would be different this time around. Both team’s penalty takers would show their immense quality, burying excellent penalties in the first three rounds to leave the score at 3-3, neither keeper standing a chance. Spain’s starting keeper Unai Simon would draw first blood, however, as a poor penalty from Lovro Majer was kicked away to put Spain ahead.

Asensio and Perisic would finish their chances, giving Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte the chance to score the winning penalty and seal it for his team. There would be a twist in the tale, however, as Laporte’s effort was too ambitious and crashed off the bar.

Croatia had the momentum in that situation, but it wouldn’t matter. Bruno Petkovic, their hero from the semifinal against the Netherlands, was up next, and his effort was solid but not good enough to beat an inspired save by Simon, who clawed the ball out of his right corner.

Another defender stepped up for Spain to try and win it in sudden death, this time Real Madrid’s long-time right-back Dani Carvajal. There would be no mistake this time, as Carvajal coolly slotted it over Livakovic, sealing a first Nations League title for Spain, and their first piece of silverware in over a decade.

