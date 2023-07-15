Watch: Lionel Messi evades serious car crash in Miami after jumping red light

Lionel Messi was involved in a chilling incident as his car jumped a red line on a busy road, but the talismanic footballer was fortunate enough to evade it without a scratch. As reported by Goal.com, the incident took place while the new Inter Miami signing was being escorted by Fort Lauderdale police on Friday.

Argentine football player Lionel Messi(AFP)

A video shared by Inter Miami Brasil on Twitter showed the car running straight into an intersection but proactiveness of other drivers averted, what could have been a lethal crash. The vehicle then turned left as police continued to follow.

The reports couldn't claim if Messi was behind the steering wheel, but it mentioned he was present inside the car.

Meanwhile, as reported by Reuters, fans of Inter Miami and Major League Soccer (MLS) will have to wait for another week to witness Messi don pink on the field for the first time.

Miami owner Jorge Mas had told reporters that the Argentine will make his club debut on July 21 in its first Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Without taking any names Inter Miami have announced "a major unveiling event" for Sunday earlier this week for Sunday at their home venue Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The club is also expected to introduce Spanish stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the team.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or winner is heading to Miami after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has scored over 100 international goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup final, a match Argentina won on penalties.

Apart from the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or's, Messi played a huge role in helping his boyhood club Barcelona, where he spent 17 successful years, win 35 titles (4 Champions Leagues, 10 Spanish leagues and 7 Copa del Reys).

