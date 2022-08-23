Watch: Manchester United defender Raphael Varane gets into WrestleMania mode, decides to spear Liverpool opponent

Manchester United were in brilliant form as they registered a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League, on Monday. The win also helped them register their first win of the ongoing campaign, after crashing to humiliating defeats in their first two matches. The Red Devils were extra determined to grab three points at Old Trafford and displayed an aggressive brand of football. Such was the grit that the visitors hardly had any space to create build-up play throughout the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one such incident in the first half with United leading 1-0, Luis Diaz tried to create something for Liverpool from the left flank. The winger left Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot crashing on each other with some quick movement and looked set to unleash a brilliant attacking move, but Raphael Varane had other plans. The defender got into WrestleMania mode and decided to go crashing against Diaz and speared him to the ground in what was really a horrific tackle.

Also Read | Watch: Epic moment as Ronaldo brutally snubs Liverpool legend, ignores handshake

Here is the video of Varane's spear on Diaz:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadon Sancho (16') opened the scoring for United in the first half, before Marcus Rashford (53') added another in the second half. Mohamed Salah (81') pulled one back for Liverpool but it was too late as United managed to hold on to their narrow lead and secure their first win.

After the match, United manager Erik Ten Hag also had an epic reaction to his side's win against Jurgen Klopp's side. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "They can play f****** good football".

"We have to be a team, in good spirits and that is what we saw today. I told them we have to act, not talk a lot. We have to battle, be brave", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON