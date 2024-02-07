Watch: Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo sends message to grieving fan after touching post on 97th-min stunner vs Wolves

Manchester United have had a good weekend in the Premier League, recording a stunning 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and then following that up with a 3-0 victory over West Ham United. United's victory over Wolves was a particularly special one for the club, with 18-year-old Mainoo banging in the winner in the 97th minute of a match in which five goals were scored in a frenzied second half. The 18-year-old Mainoo banged in the winner in the 97th minute of a match in which five goals were scored in a frenzied second half.(Action Images via Reuters)

The victory led to fans recalling United's tendency to score last-minute goals, particularly during their period of dominance under Alex Ferguson until 2013. Among the many reactions online, though, there was one that caught the eye the most and it was of a fan writing about him enjoying the victory with his ailing father. The fan further went on to say that his father passed away that morning and hoped that the post reached Mainoo so the young midfielder the impact he had on the family.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As it turns out, the post ended up being so viral that Mainoo reacted to it through Manchester United's social media pages. "I'm really sorry about the passing of your father and I'm glad you could share such a special moment together and I could play a small part in that. I wanted to invite you and your son to a game soon so we'll get in touch and get everything sorted. Stay strong and I'll see you soon," says Mainoo in the video posted by the club.

The post was made by an X user with the name Daniel Killeen. "Really keen to try and get someone at @ManUtd or @MU_Foundation to get this message to Kobbie, so any shares or retweets would be much appreciated. Sadly my Father (Vincent Killeen) lost his brave battle against cancer yesterday. The last game we watched together was the Wolves game, just the two of us in his hospital room. When Wolves equalised we were both so frustrated.

“I have never willed United to score more than that moment and then Kobbie Mainoo steps up with an amazing winner. Seeing Dads arm in the air, a smile on his face and declaring “that’s why you watch United”. When he saw that you were doing an interview, he insisted that I stay so he could listen. I know football should be about winning trophies, but you will never score a more important goal for our family Kobbie. You are already a hero in our household and you are now my 7 year olds favourite player. Thank you for a truly brilliant and special moment. I am sure your career will bring many of them. The Killeen Family,” the post read.