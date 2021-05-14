Home / Sports / Football / WATCH: Mane snubs Klopp's 'high-five' request, Liverpool coach plays it down
football

WATCH: Mane snubs Klopp's 'high-five' request, Liverpool coach plays it down

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from Klopp's outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Manchester United's Dean Henderson in action with Liverpool's Sadio Mane (Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there was no conflict between himself and striker Sadio Mane despite the Sengalese forward's snub at the end of Thursday's 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United.

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from Klopp's outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

Asked about the incident, which was captured on television, Klopp was quick to play down its significance.

ALSO READ: Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool

"No there's no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine," said the German.

"My boys are used to me explaining and I didn’t. No time, forgot it, whatever. And that was it. It’s all fine," he added.

But television pundits were not as generous as Klopp.

"Disrespectful. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be happy. He should show a bit of respect," said former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness.

"It’s disrespectful to the manager and the club. How can he argue? He’s not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2"," he said.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane agreed but questioned Klopp's habit of going on the field to greet his players.

"The player is out of order but when I was a player I didn’t want the manager coming on giving me high fives. If he sees the player upset then back away," he said.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there was no conflict between himself and striker Sadio Mane despite the Sengalese forward's snub at the end of Thursday's 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United.

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from Klopp's outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

Asked about the incident, which was captured on television, Klopp was quick to play down its significance.

ALSO READ: Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool

"No there's no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine," said the German.

"My boys are used to me explaining and I didn’t. No time, forgot it, whatever. And that was it. It’s all fine," he added.

But television pundits were not as generous as Klopp.

"Disrespectful. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be happy. He should show a bit of respect," said former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness.

"It’s disrespectful to the manager and the club. How can he argue? He’s not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2"," he said.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane agreed but questioned Klopp's habit of going on the field to greet his players.

"The player is out of order but when I was a player I didn’t want the manager coming on giving me high fives. If he sees the player upset then back away," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool sadio mane
TRENDING NEWS

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP