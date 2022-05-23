Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Mario Balotelli sizzles past defenders with seven step overs before launching an outrageous rabona goal in Turkey
football

Mario Balotelli scored an insane rabona goal in Turkish League.(Screengrab)
Published on May 23, 2022 03:33 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mario Balotelli produced a masterpiece on the final day of Süper Lig, Turkey's top-flight football competition, as he netted five times, which included an incredible rabona goal. The Italy forward's scintillating show helped Adana Demirspor hammer relegated outfit Goztepe 7-0.

The video of the strike, which emerges to be a serious contender for the Puskas award for the best goal this year, has been widely circulated on social media.

It shows Balotelli making his run with the ball from the left towards the goal. After entering the box, the 31-year-old exhibits insane footwork, completing seven step overs before he finishes the move with an outrageous rabona as the ball rolls into the bottom corner of the goalpost. 

Balotelli had joined the club at the start of the season and scored 18 times  in 31 league appearances. He also produced four assists.

Balotelli's final day heroics came exactly after 10 years when he came on as a substitute to fire Manchester City to their first Premier League title. He had then produced a vital assist to City legend Sergio Aguero, who had then scored a stoppage time winner against Queens Park Rangers.  

Meanwhile, City once again found themselves in a similar situation and had to reduce a 2-0 deficit to earn their sixth Premier League title.

A brace from Ilkay Gundogan and a clinical finish by Rodri from the edge of the box helped City complete a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Liverpool, who won their match against Wolves 3-1, settled on 92 points, one behind Manchester City.

 

