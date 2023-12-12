Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's brand-new celebration after completing 50 goals in 2023 as Al Nassr trump Al Shabab 5-2

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his extraordinary goal-scoring prowess, reaching the milestone of 50 goals in 2023 during Al Nassr's King's Cup clash against Al Shabab on Monday. In the quarter-final showdown, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net in the 74th minute, contributing to his team's commanding 5-2 victory over Al Shabab. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates during the King Cup quarter-final match(AFP)

Executing a precise right-footed shot from the center of the box to the right bottom corner, the 38-year-old achieved this remarkable feat. Despite the milestone, Al Nassr's triumph was relatively straightforward, with the Riyadh-based club facing minimal challenges in the game. Post-match, CR7 took to his official Instagram account to express gratitude to his fans, teammates, and family for their unwavering support. With optimism, the Portuguese superstar hinted at more goals to come this year.

"Great victory, and I'm thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There's still room for a few more this year," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

Besides Ronaldo's goal, another highlight from the match was his distinctive celebration upon reaching the half-century mark for goals this year. Renowned for the iconic SIIUUU, Ronaldo introduced a unique celebration following his goal.

Renowned as one of the world's best footballers, Ronaldo has set records that appear insurmountable. Joining Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, he has played 47 matches and scored 40 goals. Representing Portugal in EURO Qualification 2023/2024, Ronaldo netted 10 goals in nine matches. In the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, the Real Madrid star has featured in 15 matches for Al Nassr, securing 16 goals and making seven assists.

In a prior stint, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus. However, his tenure at the English club was short-lived, marred by controversy. Following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he criticized United coach Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo's contract with the club was terminated. Despite the turbulent episode, in his second spell at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.