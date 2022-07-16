'What time to be alive': Messi wins penalty for PSG, lets Ramos take it - Watch

If a few years back the two were rivals in one of the most-watched derby clashes in football and were often spotted having on-field arguments during their Classico meetings, few of them had even become viral and still circulate on social media. But while football fans across the globe are yet to come in terms with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos being part of the same team now with the two veteran footballers playing for Paris Saint-Germain, in a bizarre turn if events on Friday, the Spaniard was allowed to take the penalty which the Argentine had won for PSG.

The Ligue One champions on Friday returned to action when they took on Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen in a friendly encounter where both Messi and Ramos were part of the XI under their new manager Christophe Galtier.

Moments after the start, Messi had won a penalty for PSG after he was fouled inside the box. But instead of stepping up for the penalty, which he often does both for his club and his country, he let Ramos, also a reliable penalty taker take the attempt.

While the Spaniard did convert from the spot after the ball rolled in off the post, Messi's decision to allowed Ramos take the penalty remained the biggest talking point from the match.

Last season, Messi had missed a crucial penalty kick against his old rival Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 clash with Thibaut Courtois making a perfect save to stop his effort. Messi has since fallen below in the order of spot-kick takers for the club.

