Which team will Spain face? Who is England up against? Here's how Euro 2024 semifinal fixtures look like

After three weeks of riveting action, the 2024 edition of the European Championship is down to just four teams, who will remain for a place in the final and lift the coveted trophy on July 14 at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Three-time champions Spain were the first side to make it through to the semifinals after they beat hosts Germany in the extra time in the quarterfinal match before being joined by Euro 2016 runner-up France, who beat Portugal on penalties on Friday. Later on Saturday, Euro 2020 runner-up England beat Switzerland via penalties while Euro 1988 winner Netherlands became the final team to qualify for the penultimate round of the tournament following their valiant 2-1 win against Türkiye. Here's Euro 2024 semifinal fixtures

Euro 2024 semifinal full schedule and venue:

Semifinal 1: Spain vs France - July 10 (12:30 AM IST) at the Allianz Arena in Munich

La Roja remains the only side in the ongoing Euro 2024 to win all their matches in the lead-up to the semifinal. The streak almost came under threat last Friday when Germany's Florian Wirtz pulled off a dramatic equaliser in the final minutes of the regulation time in the quarterfinal match, despite Luis de la Fuente’s side dominating through the better part of the second half, riding on substitute Dani Olmo’s goal. However, Spain avoided taking the game to the tie-breaker with a last-gasp 119th-minute header from Mikel Merino.

Spain will be up against Les Blues, who did manage to hold off the criticism against Didier Deschamps and his negative style of play in the Euros, for a while, with a win via penalty shootout against 2016 champions Portugal. France now stand a win away from reaching their third major final in four tournaments.

Semifinal 2: Netherlands vs England - July 11 (12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund

Despite not being at their best through the course of the tournament, England remain unbeaten in Euro 2024, where the topped Group C before glimpses of genius from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane helped the Three Lions escape a round-of-16 exit against Slovakia. They were pushed against the wall in their quarterfinal game against Switzerland as well, before Bukayo Saka's equaliser pushed the game into extra time and then to a tie-breaker where they converted all their five penalties.

It hasn't quite been an easy Euro 2024 for the Netherlands as well, who finished third in their group after losing to Australia, before they beat Romania in the pre-quarters and escaped defeat against a spirited Turkey team on Saturday to reach the semis.