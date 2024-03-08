Who is Mbappe? Real Madrid President Florentino Perez's stunning response to fan request to sign PSG superstar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had a stunning response to a fan request to sign Paris Saint-Germain poster boy Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich star defender Alphonso Davies next season. Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain after this season as several reports suggested that he has verbally agreed terms to join Real Madrid which is his dream club. President Florentino Perez's shocking response amidst Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid move.

The French superstar was close to joining Madrid in the past before signing his new PSG contract but his boyhood dream is quite close to becoming reality now.

A video has gone viral on social media where a fan asked Perez to sign Mbappe and Davies to bolster their side next season, "You have to bring Davies and Mbappe - with them, we are going to win everything.”

Perez decided not to reveal his plans and cheekily responded, “Who is Mbappe? Who is Davies?”

PSG manager Luis Enrique has already indicated that the club is starting to prepare for life without Mbappe as the star forward was subbed before full-time in the last couple of Ligue 1 matches. However, the 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes in PSG's Champions League match against Real Sociedad. He scored a brace to help PSG reach the quarterfinals after two seasons.

However, Mbappe came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.

Asked about Mbappe's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: "Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

"Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions."

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas has already stated that the Los Blancos are very close to signing the 2023 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.

"Knowing that he is leaving PSG, there is a 99 per cent chance that Mbappe will sign for Real. But I don't know if he has already signed," the La Liga president Tebas said.

Alphonso Davies is another star footballer who is tipped to sign for Real Madrid next season as he is reportedly looking to shift his base from Bayern Munich. With the current financial situation, the Los Blancos have the brightest chance to sign Davies as they are also looking to replace Ferland Mendy at the left-back position.