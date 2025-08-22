Will Dak Prescott play vs Falcons? HC Brian Schottenheimer explains decision to rest star quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played a preseason game so far, and the new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, confirmed on Wednesday that it is an intentional decision. He explained that the quarterback situation is different. Earlier, when he worked with Sam Bradford and Drew Brees, both had to play in August because of competition for a job or the need for experience. However, that is not the case will Dallas. Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Dak Prescott’s preseason absence is intentional, citing confidence in the veteran QB and a desire to avoid unnecessary injury risk. (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Brian Schottenheimer opens up on Dak Prescott's absence from the field

“I’ve made it very clear,” Schottenheimer said, as reported by CowboyWire, “Dak Prescott knows how to play quarterback and he gets great reps every day against our defense, going back to OTAs and going into training camp and scrimmage against the Rams. And that’s why more and more teams are doing that.”

He continued to explain the ripple effect if the QB1 is put back in uniform, adding, “it affects everybody”. Schottenheimer shared, “Like if you play your quarterback, you’re playing everybody because you’re going to play your left tackle, you’re going to play your left guard, you’re going to play your starting receivers.” Thus, he concluded that it "impacts a lot of people.”

The Cowboys believe Prescott is all set for the game without the exposure of preseason games. Schottenheimer said, “The most important thing for us is the timing and the rhythm and things that we’re trying to do with our passing game,” adding, “which you can get done in practice without playing.”

Precott was fully active throughout the camp. With a new head coach and other new weapons around him, the Cowboys are betting on health improvement and preparation rather than taking any preseason risks.

Dak Prescott’s past performance

Prescott was forced to miss nine games last season due to a torn hamstring injury that required surgery. The last time Prescott stepped out onto the field was following a ten-month break in November while facing the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia for the Week 1 opener.

“During the offseason program, Prescott took part in all the on-field drills after missing the final nine games last season because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery. He showed no signs of the injury during the offseason program although some of the out-of-pocket movements were limited by design,” reports ESPN.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Falcons in their next preseason outing on Friday (August 22).

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)