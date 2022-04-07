Will Qatar World Cup see 100-minute matches? FIFA issues official statement

As we approach closer to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be played later this year in Qatar, there have been speculations of FIFA, global football governing body, of extending the basic length of matches.

Reports of FIFA extending the basic length of the matches had emerged on social media, which stated that FIFA president Gianni Infantino wanted the game to be played for 100 minutes in order to make up for the loss of time when the ball is not in play.

Taking note of the speculations, FIFA has released an official statement quashing the reports.

"Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition," said the governing body of world football in a terse statement.

Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which was held in Qatar on Friday, witnessed plenty of drama. Hosts Qatar are placed in Group A alongside Senegal, Netherlands, and Ecuador.

United States are placed in the same group as England, while Mexico also find themselves in the same group as Argentina.

Spain are in the same pool as Germany, while Portugal are placed alongside Uruguay and Ghana, who had a controversial finish when both the nations met each other in the 2010 edition.

