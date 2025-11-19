COLLEGE PARK, Md. — At times in 2025, if has felt like college football collectively decided to err on the side of firing. With Locksley returning, Maryland tries to chart a path to football success

Amid all that, Maryland chose patience with Mike Locksley.

Athletic director Jim Smith announced his support for Locksley on Sunday, ending speculation about the coach's job status and committing to providing the resources necessary for success. It was the biggest decision Smith has had to make since taking over the department earlier this year, and Locksley addressed the future Tuesday when he held his normal midweek news conference.

Locksley painted a picture of complete alignment between himself, Smith and senior deputy athletic director Diana Sabau.

“To have two people now that share the same special vision that I have, while also seeing the foundation of what we have when we didn't have all the resources that we needed, I'm excited,” Locksley said. “I see a light at the end of the tunnel. So, really glad about the support — opportunity to stay here committed to an area that I believe in because I'm from here.”

With Penn State, LSU, Florida and Auburn among the schools in the middle of coaching changes, the Terrapins stood pat.

Maryland's program faces significant challenges. It's not located in a particularly passionate college football area, and that's reflected in the attendance. The Terrapins have had far more success over the past few decades in sports like basketball, lacrosse, field hockey and soccer.

“I’ve presented a plan for what it takes to win here at Maryland," Locksley said. "They’re behind me and behind that plan.”

When Locksley took over after the 2018 season, it was less than six months following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed from heat stroke during an offseason workout. Coach D.J. Durkin was ultimately fired, and Locksley arrived from Alabama, where he was an offensive coordinator.

“When he took the job, it was a job that nobody really wanted to take," receiver Octavian Smith Jr. said. "Maryland at that time was at its lowest peak, and him taking the job, I feel like it speaks a lot to his character.”

A native of Washington, D.C., Locksley returned to the area and led Maryland to three straight bowl wins from 2021-23, the first time in program history that had happened. Then the Terps went 4-8 last season, and they're 4-6 this year after six straight losses.

The 2025 season has turned into an extreme example of a recent trend for Maryland, which has won 18 consecutive nonconference games — the longest active streak in the FBS — but has repeatedly fared worse as seasons progressed. The Terrapins are 16-41 in Big Ten play since Locksley took over.

Maryland was 4-0 this year and led Washington 20-0 in the second half. But the Terps lost that game, followed by close defeats against Nebraska and UCLA. This month, they've dropped games to Indiana, Rutgers and Illinois, all by double digits.

Maryland will need to beat No. 18 Michigan and Michigan State to get to 6-6.

“I gave the plan of what it takes to compete for Big Ten championships. It has a cost. They're familiar with that because of the plan I presented,” Locksley said. "It's been resourced enough to be a bowl-eligible team. That part is on me. We're not bowl-eligible, haven't been last season, and we have opportunities to be now.”

Now that Locksley's status is clear, a key for Maryland is keeping its talented young players in the fold. Freshman quarterback Malik Washington — a local recruit — has been starting for the Terps all season. Freshman defensive linemen Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis have impressed as well.

“Being here four years, I can definitely say from my experiences, that this isn't the same old Maryland," Octavian Smith said. “These young guys that we have here, they're going to do great things for this program in the future.”

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.