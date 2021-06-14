Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Witsel likely to make comeback on Thursday
football

Euro 2020: Witsel likely to make comeback on Thursday

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Axel Witsel was fit to play in the Group B encounter in Copenhagen after working his way back to full fitness.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Belgium's Axel Witsel and Nacer Chadli during training.(REUTERS)

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is contemplating giving Axel Witsel a chance to play against Denmark in Thursday’s Euro 2020 match, completing a remarkably quick recovery from a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Martinez said Witsel was fit to play in the Group B encounter in Copenhagen after working his way back to full fitness.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips the biggest plus as England get the job done

The 32-year-old midfielder, with 110 caps, is one of the pillars of the Belgian team but his chances of competing at the European Championship looked negligible after tearing an Achilles tendon in January while playing for Borussia Dortmund.

After undergoing surgery, he was told it would take nine months before he could play again. However, Martinez said Witsel's disciplined and simple-minded rehabilitation has allowed him to return way ahead of schedule.

The Belgian coach took a gamble on including Witsel in his 26-man squad for the tournament but said, at the time, he only expected the midfield enforcer to play in the knockout stages.

But now Witsel, who been in full training with the Belgian side for more than a week, had even further accelerated his return.

“The original plan was that he would play 20 minutes against Finland ... otherwise I would not have picked him,” Martinez told reporters referring to their last group game in St Petersburg next Monday.

"But he will now be able to play against Denmark.”

One week ago, Belgium’s prospects looked bleak without Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard, who had done little training with the squad in their first week of Euro preparations after an injury-filled season at Real Madrid.

But De Bruyne is scheduled to take part in his first training session with Belgium on Monday as he works his way back to fitness after a double facial fracture and Hazard played 20 minutes on Saturday as Belgium opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg.

“I was very happy with his appearance and think it was a massive step forward. He is playing again with freedom and intuition," Martinez added.

“Now it will be important that he shows this over 90 minutes. Against Denmark, he will have to see more action.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
belgium axel witsel euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole

Family breaks gender stereotypes, wins netizens' hearts. Here’s how

Ratan Tata helps paralysed stray dog find a forever home
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP