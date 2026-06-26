World Cup 2026 bracket: Who's facing who in the Round of 32

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered its decisive phase, with most of the places in the Round of 32 already secured. The focus has now shifted to final standings, as teams battle to finish in the best possible positions and shape their knockout paths. With the last round of group matches underway, every result carries enormous significance. A single defeat or unexpected draw could dramatically alter the bracket, forcing title contenders into difficult routes or even setting up heavyweight clashes much earlier than expected. Teams that looked comfortable just days ago now face the pressure of delivering when it matters most, while others are fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive. As the group stage reaches its climax, the tournament is poised for a thrilling knockout phase with several blockbuster encounters already on the horizon. The group stage already witnessed a few upsets the biggest one was Ecuadro beating Germany to reach the knockouts for the first time. Ecuador, who have lost only one of its last 22 games, finished third in Group E with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, headed to a possible matchup with Mexico on Tuesday in Mexico City.

World Cup Round of 32 schedule

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchups: Full bracket and knockout fixtures (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Sunday, June 28

Match 73: South Africa vs Canada – Los Angeles, USA

Monday, June 29

Match 76: Brazil vs Japan – Houston, USA

Match 74: Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place – Foxborough, USA

Tuesday, June 30

Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco – Guadalupe, Mexico

Match 78: Ivory Coast vs Group I runners-up – Arlington, USA

Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place – New Jersey, USA

Wednesday, July 1

Match 79: Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place – Mexico City, Mexico

Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place – Atlanta, USA

Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place – Seattle, USA

Thursday, July 2

Match 81: USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – Santa Clara, USA

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{{^usCountry}} Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up – Los Angeles, USA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up – Los Angeles, USA {{/usCountry}}

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Friday, July 3

Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up – Toronto, Canada

Match 85: Switzerland vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place – Vancouver, Canada

Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up – Arlington, USA

Match 86: Argentina vs Group H runners-up – Miami, USA

Saturday, July 4

Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place – Kansas City, USA