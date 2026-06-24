World Cup 2026 Round of 32 race: 7 teams through, 5 out, and 36 nations still fighting for survival

The second round of the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over. 48 matches have been done so far, and the tournament is beginning to take shape for the knockouts. With 48 teams in the competition this time, the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup will begin the knockout stage with the Round of 32, which will be played between June 28 and July 3. And ahead of the start of the final round of the group stage, we take a look at where all 48 teams stand.

How does knockout qualification work?

People walk past giant cut-outs of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)

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Of the 48 teams in this World Cup, 16 will be eliminated at the end of the group stage, leaving just 32 to proceed to the first stage of the knockout rounds.

Those 32 will comprise the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, while the remaining spots will be occupied by eight third-placed teams with the best records.

If two or more countries are level on points, the head-to-head results will be used as a tie-breaker to determine positions. If teams still remain tied, goal difference, goals scored, FIFA's Team Conduct Score - a disciplinary metric for red and yellow cards, and finally, whoever had the higher FIFA ranking in June's published update - will be used in order to determine the higher-ranked side.

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After 48 games in the group stage, seven teams have qualified for the knockouts.

Two World Cup co-hosts, Mexico (Group A) and the USA (Group D), were the first teams to advance after topping Group A and D, respectively. Former world champions Germany (Group E), who failed to get out of the group stage at both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2014, became the third. Defending champions Argentina (Group J) joined the party as well, riding on Lionel Messi's record show. France (Group I) and Norway (Group I) followed suit after both won their opening two matches. Colombia (Group K) became the last team after the end of the group stage to make it through.

Which teams have been knocked out of the World Cup 2026?

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Five teams have been left heartbroken after their hopes and dreams were crushed in the opening few weeks of the tournament.

Haiti (Group C), playing in their first tournament since 1974, were the first to get eliminated. Türkiye (Group D), Tunisia (Group F), Jordan (Group J) and Panama (Group L) soon followed suit.

How does the Third-place table look?

Only the top 8 in the table will make it through to the Round of 32.

Group-wise look at which teams stand where

Group A: With Mexico through, South Korea stands the closest to joining them in the knockouts. A win or a draw against South Africa in their final group game will seal the fate. Czechia, too, have a chance should they beat Mexico on Wednesday and hope South Africa to beat South Korea. The opposite is true for South Africa as well.

Group B: Canada and Switzerland could qualify with just a draw when they meet in the last group game. For Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar, their only realistic chance would be securing an emphatic win in their face-off and looking for one of the third-placed qualification places.

Group C: Brazil and Morocco would guarantee qualification with a draw or a win against Scotland and Haiti, respectively. While the latter is eliminated, Scotland have a strong chance of causing an upset in this group. A win against Brazil could take them through. In case of a draw, it could leave them at best behind Morocco on head-to-head but four points with a level goal difference would mean a good chance of qualifying in third.

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Group D: The USA are already through to the Round of 32. Australia need only a draw against Paraguay to qualify, while the latter must win to guarantee progression. Turkey's World Cup campaign is over after being eliminated.

Group E: Germany are through to the knockouts. Ivory Coast need just a point against Curaçao to qualify. Ecuador must beat Germany and hope Curaçao defeat Ivory Coast to sneak into second place, while Curaçao need a win and favourable results elsewhere to keep their hopes alive.

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Group F: The Netherlands and Japan are both one result away from qualification, with a draw enough for either side. Sweden must beat Japan to guarantee a place in the Round of 32, although a draw could still leave them in contention as one of the best third-placed teams. Tunisia have already been eliminated.

Group G: Egypt will qualify if they avoid defeat against Iran, while Iran need a win to guarantee progression. Belgium can secure their place in the knockouts with a victory over New Zealand. The Kiwis must beat Belgium and hope other results go their way to stay alive.

Group H: The 2010 champions need only a draw against Uruguay to reach the knockout stage. Uruguay must beat Spain to guarantee qualification. Cape Verde can continue their dream run by beating Saudi Arabia, while the Saudis must win and hope Uruguay fail to beat Spain to keep their hopes alive.

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Group I: France and Norway have already qualified for the Round of 32. Senegal and Iraq both need a victory in their final match and will then have to rely on results elsewhere to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group J: Argentina have sealed top spot in the group and a place in the knockout stage. Austria will qualify with a draw against Algeria, while Algeria must win to progress. Jordan have already been eliminated.

Group K: Colombia are through and will finish top of the group if they avoid defeat against Portugal. Portugal are also in a strong position and should qualify if they avoid losing. DR Congo need to beat Uzbekistan to keep their hopes alive, while Uzbekistan require a convincing win and plenty of help from elsewhere.

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Group L: England will secure qualification if they avoid defeat against Panama. Ghana can also qualify with a draw or win against Croatia. Croatia must beat Ghana to guarantee progression, although a draw could still leave them in the race as one of the best third-placed teams. Panama have already been knocked out.