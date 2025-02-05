'World’s most beautiful footballer' quits Braga after tearfully admitting, 'I hate football'

Ana Maria Markovic, often called the "world’s most beautiful footballer," has shocked fans by leaving SC Braga just halfway through the season. The 25-year-old Croatian forward made headlines last month when she tearfully admitted, “I hate football,” in an emotional video. Ana Maria Markovic has left SC Braga just halfway through the season.(X/@ana_markovic7)

Her revelation came as she bid farewell to her boyfriend, footballer Tomas Ribeiro, who recently signed for Farense. Now, Markovic has decided to make a change for herself, mutually terminating her contract with Braga.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her short but eventful stint at the club. “Sometimes things don’t go as planned,” she wrote. “It was a short but intense journey with ups and downs, but I was able to grow and develop as a footballer. The best part? Definitely my teammates. Thank you for your support, team spirit, and great moments on and off the pitch - you are amazing!”

She also expressed gratitude to the club and fans for their professionalism and encouragement, signing off on a hopeful note: “The journey continues, and I’m excited for what’s next!”

Braga also confirmed her exit in an official statement, thanking her for her dedication and professionalism. Markovic made just four appearances for the club before her departure, marking an abrupt end to her time in Portuguese football.

The statement by Braga read: "SC Braga informs that the Club and Ana Maria Markovic have terminated, by mutual agreement, the contract that united the two parties.

"The Croatian international played four games for the Gverreiras do Minho in her debut season in Portuguese football.

"SC Braga thanks you for all the dedication, commitment and professionalism with which you have always represented the club and wishes you all the best in your professional and personal future."

What’s next for Markovic remains uncertain, but her fans will now be watching closely to see where her journey takes her next.