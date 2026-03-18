Zinc Football Academy qualifies for final round of AIFF Under-18 Elite League

Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) has qualified for the final round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26 following a strong performance in the Zonal Round, with local talents from Zawar playing an important role in the Academy's success.

According to a press release from the academy, ZFA have enjoyed an impressive zonal round campaign so far, registering 11 wins from 14 matches, along with two draws and only one defeat, to comfortably secure a spot in the Final Round. The Academy's home record has been particularly remarkable, remaining unbeaten in all seven home matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding none.

The zonal round, which commenced in November 2025, follows a home-and-away format where each team faces the other twice.

Among the key contributors to the team is Zawar's own Himesh Meena, who has been part of the Academy for the past two years. After suffering an injury during last season's Final Round of the national youth league that kept him out for nearly four months, Himesh has made an impressive comeback this season.

Playing primarily as a forward while also contributing in midfield, he has become a mainstay of the team, scoring crucial goals, linking up play and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Two other promising players from Zawar, Ritik Meena and Sahil Meena, have also made significant strides this season by making their first-team debuts in the AIFF Under-18 Elite League Zonal Round. Ritik, a forward, and Sahil, a defender, both began their football journey through the Zinc Football Community Schools programme and have progressed through the development pathway created by Zinc Football.

Coming from humble backgrounds, the rise of these three young footballers has brought pride to their families and the wider football-loving community in Zawar.

Their progress reflects the growing impact of Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football program, which continues to nurture local talent and create opportunities for young players through the world's most loved sport. There are more Zawar talents in the Academy's senior team and Under-15 girls team as well. (ANI)