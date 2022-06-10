Zidane set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as new PSG manager for next season

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is all set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of Paris St Germain for the next season, according to a report.

French radio station RMC on Friday said that Zidane and PSG were "close to finding an agreement" although they did not cite any sources.

Pochettino was appointed as the manager of the Parc des Princes club back in January 2021. And under him, PSG got off to a great start at the Champions League, beating Barcelona at the Camp Nou in round of 16 before beating then defending champions Bayern Munich in both the legs in quarterfinal. But their impressive run was halted in the penultimate stage by Manchester City. PSG also ended second in Ligue 1.

In 2021/22 season, PSG returned as Ligue 1 champions, but were defeated by eventual winners Real Madrid in the round of 16 of Champions League.

Zidane has had a stupendous two runs as Real Madrid coach. He won the La Liga once each in both his spells, bagged the Supercopa and the Champions League title thrice and finished as champions in Super Cup and FIFA World Cup twice in his first spell (2016, 2017).

The 49-year-old has been without a club since the end of the 2020/21 season.

