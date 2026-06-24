Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'I'm back' message after brace: ‘It was a game to score’

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his doubters with a brilliant brace against Uzbekistan. With questions mounting over his place in Portugal’s starting XI, the captain responded in style, scoring twice in the 5-0 victory. He looked much sharper inside the box than he did against DR Congo, finding the right positions and finishing with the composure that has been his trademark throughout his career. The goals also brought visible relief for Ronaldo, who had been under pressure to prove he could still deliver on the biggest stage. As the final whistle blew after Portugal’s emphatic World Cup win on Tuesday, Ronaldo had a simple but powerful message for everyone watching.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup comeback sparks Zlatan's honest assessment (Reuters and AFP Images)

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“I’m back,” he said directly into the television camera. “I’m back.”

While Ronaldo's "I'm back" message grabbed headlines after his brace against Uzbekistan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic felt there was no need for such a declaration. The former Sweden striker questioned why Ronaldo felt the need to announce his return, insisting the Portugal captain had never really been away.

"It was a game to score. It was a game for Portugal to score lot of goals. And his message, I thought he never left. I don't know why he says 'I'm back'" Zlatan said on Fox Sports after the match.

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Record-breaking show from Cristiano Ronaldo

{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo added another chapter to his remarkable World Cup legacy with his brace against Uzbekistan, rewriting the history books once again. At 41, the Portugal captain became the second-oldest player to score in the tournament, behind only Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who found the net at the age of 42 during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo added another chapter to his remarkable World Cup legacy with his brace against Uzbekistan, rewriting the history books once again. At 41, the Portugal captain became the second-oldest player to score in the tournament, behind only Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who found the net at the age of 42 during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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The two goals also took Ronaldo's World Cup tally to 10, moving him past Portugal icon Eusebio's nine goals to become his country's leading scorer in the competition. While Lionel Messi has moved ahead as the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 18 goals, Ronaldo continues to build his own legacy. His latest goals also extended his incredible international record to 145 goals, further cementing his status as the highest scorer in men's international football.

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Portugal coach Roberto Martínez raved about the professionalism and poise Ronaldo showed this week amid calls from outsiders to bench him.

“He's a human being," Martínez said. “He's allowed to have emotions. He's allowed to have feelings. What is impressive with him is the answer. Whatever he feels, the answer is to get back on the training ground and practice and work and demand from himself. That professionalism is what's (led) to the longevity,” he added.