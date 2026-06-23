France vs Iraq suspended: Why the FIFA World Cup game at Philadelphia was halted and when it will restart

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq has been delayed and is yet to resume after halftime due to severe thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions in Philadelphia, where the game is being played.

What does weather protocol say

A win in this fixture would secure the French side’s place in the knockout stage. (Getty Images via AFP)

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As per reports, the Severe Weather Protocol has been activated, requiring a minimum 30-minute gap with no lightning activity before play can resume.

Once conditions are deemed safe, players will be allowed back onto the pitch for a 15-minute warm-up period ahead of restart.

Spectators have been directed to vacate their seats and proceed to designated safe shelter zones, while officials closely track rapidly changing weather conditions at the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} Even before kickoff, forecasts had already warned that weather could play spoilsport in the match at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia. Expected delay and restart time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before kickoff, forecasts had already warned that weather could play spoilsport in the match at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia. Expected delay and restart time {{/usCountry}}

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During last year’s Club World Cup held across the United States, six matches were suspended due to adverse weather conditions, highlighting how frequently extreme weather can disrupt fixtures in the region.

FIFA does not operate its own independent weather regulations and instead follows guidance issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

Under these protocols, if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, the match must be suspended immediately for safety reasons.

Also read: Messi could break Just Fontaine's record for most goals in a single World Cup; check how many more he needs

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There is no fixed maximum duration for a delay, with FIFA reviewing each incident individually depending on conditions.

In addition, World Cup regulations state that if a match cannot resume on the same day, it must be replayed later, restarting from the exact minute at which it was halted.

France can qualify for knockouts with a win

France were leading at the break, with Kylian Mbappe finding the net in the first half. A win in this fixture would secure the French side’s place in the knockout stage.

Kylian Mbappe scored his third goal of the tournament, equalling Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario on the all-time World Cup scoring chart with 15 goals.

The French star now sits just behind Lionel Messi, who leads him by three goals after also surpassing Miroslav Klose on the same day.

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Also read: Lionel Messi surpasses Miroslav Klose to become World Cup's highest goalscorer, Argentina seal World Cup knockout berth

A victory against Iraq would take France to six points, securing their place in the Round of 32 alongside teams such as Mexico, Germany, Argentina, and the United States.